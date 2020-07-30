NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

