News (NWS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

News stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. News has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

