News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.47. News has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

