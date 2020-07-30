Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $607.49 million, a PE ratio of -126.55 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on OFIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

