Tucows (TC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$112.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.54 million.

TC opened at C$84.35 on Thursday. Tucows has a 1-year low of C$59.12 and a 1-year high of C$87.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.38. The stock has a market cap of $854.35 million and a PE ratio of 58.94.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

