CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $49.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.83% and a negative return on equity of 99.72%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

