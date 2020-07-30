Tucows (TCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Tucows had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $654.07 million, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,572,846.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

