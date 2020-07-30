Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Earnings History for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

