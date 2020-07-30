AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. On average, analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMAG opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

