GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $126.71 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $175.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock worth $7,800,612. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

