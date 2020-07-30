Chromadex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Chromadex to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. On average, analysts expect Chromadex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chromadex stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

