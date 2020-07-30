Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 4.15-4.35 EPS.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $183,114. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.