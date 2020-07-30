Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.70. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.