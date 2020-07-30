Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $104.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Genie Energy has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNE shares. TheStreet downgraded Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

