Jefferies Financial Group Raises B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target to $23.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 92,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $300,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

