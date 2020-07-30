Capital Product Partners (CPLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.34 million. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

