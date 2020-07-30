RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on RTI Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. RTI Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.14.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.21 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTI Surgical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

RTI Surgical Company Profile

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.