Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

BFAM stock opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,010 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $362,373.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,610,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,350 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,006,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 756,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 452,508 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,978 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

