Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avantor by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Avantor by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.