Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Avantor has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $1,224,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,830.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avantor by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Avantor by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 166,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Avantor by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Analyst Recommendations for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Capital Product Partners to Release Earnings on Friday
Capital Product Partners to Release Earnings on Friday
RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts
RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Avantor PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group
Avantor PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group
AmeriServ Financial Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30
AmeriServ Financial Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30
Mcdonald’s Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer
Mcdonald’s Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report