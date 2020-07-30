AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.97. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 15,465 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.