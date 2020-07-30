Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.38.

NYSE:MCD opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $190.15. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $946,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

