Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.60.

NYSE:PANW opened at $248.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.32 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

