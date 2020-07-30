SunTrust Banks Lowers Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Price Target to $89.00

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 92.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $46.25 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07).

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

