Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 76.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1,089.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.