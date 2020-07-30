Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a market capitalization of $256.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

