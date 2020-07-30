QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -229.44 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 424,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

