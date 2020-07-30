QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.
Shares of QTS stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -229.44 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $15,753,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 424,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 368,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,645,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
