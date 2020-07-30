Fevertree Drinks’ (FQVTF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FQVTF stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

