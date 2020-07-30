LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $31.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LYFT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded LYFT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.78. LYFT has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.44 million. Analysts expect that LYFT will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,549,000 after purchasing an additional 295,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

