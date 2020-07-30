Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.25

Shares of Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.25 and traded as low as $11.66. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2,775,090 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.14.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

