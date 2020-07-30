Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.44.

Shares of SPOT opened at $262.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -170.27 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.43). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth $274,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 25.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 12.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify by 61.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

