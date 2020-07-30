Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $312.89

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312.89 and traded as low as $199.20. Crest Nicholson shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 1,218,200 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 277.90 ($3.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 312.89. The company has a market cap of $511.79 million and a PE ratio of -51.08.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Peter Truscott acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £181,800 ($223,726.31). Also, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($26,827.47). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,415,000.

About Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

