Creative Planning Sells 3,942 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,513,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,952 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,340,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 598,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPB opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

