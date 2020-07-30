Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $91,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OHI stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.