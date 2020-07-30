Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.28% of Repro Med Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.92 million, a P/E ratio of 338.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

