Creative Planning Sells 9,449 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southern Copper by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. Southern Copper Corp has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

