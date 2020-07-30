Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 644,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 102,299 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 246.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, with a total value of $164,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and have sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

