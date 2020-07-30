Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Creative Planning cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.