Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,801,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 486,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $21,776,590.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,197,273 shares of company stock worth $52,030,359 in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APO opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.