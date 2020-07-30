Creative Planning Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPR opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $151.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $84.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

