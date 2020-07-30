Creative Planning Has $992,000 Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

FE stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

