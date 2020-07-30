Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $51,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 703.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,489,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,115 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $17,006,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

