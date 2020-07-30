Creative Planning Has $975,000 Position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 143.6% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $40.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management Corp has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $41.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $263,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 32,865 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,126,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,395,335 shares of company stock valued at $129,256,554. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

