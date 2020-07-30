Creative Planning Sells 3,309 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Total were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Total by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,095,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $748,342,000 after purchasing an additional 291,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,880,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after purchasing an additional 454,241 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Total SA has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $56.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Total SA will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

