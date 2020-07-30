Creative Planning Sells 2,323 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

