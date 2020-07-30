Creative Planning Acquires New Holdings in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 96,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $736.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 3.57. ChampionX Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ChampionX Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

