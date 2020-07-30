Creative Planning Has $931,000 Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $168,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 696,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after purchasing an additional 495,565 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Qorvo by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 587,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 482,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,433,000 after purchasing an additional 466,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $376,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,877 shares of company stock worth $3,409,446. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $115.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

