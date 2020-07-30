Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 169.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Five9 were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Five9 by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,748,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $2,243,108.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,379 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $334,216.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,034.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,352. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $116.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $122.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

