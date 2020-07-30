Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $171,061,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,450,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,648,000 after buying an additional 3,375,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 79.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,910,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 85.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,770,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -194.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

