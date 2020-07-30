Creative Planning Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of FAS stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $108.13.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

