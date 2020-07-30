iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $74,781,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $39,598,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 103.3% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,028,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,793,000 after buying an additional 522,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,550,000 after buying an additional 437,145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

